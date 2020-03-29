This is a free 30 day meditation mastermind with @jonnym1ller and Conni Biesalski.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jonny Miller
Maker
I know many folks have been asking how to best take care of themselves so that they're fully resourced to support others during this emotional turbulence? Or how best to navigate waves of anxiety, exhaustion and uncertainty—seeking safety and respite amidst this sense of groundlessness? It feels like an answer to much of the above is meditation. This is a time to resource yourself. To recenter and find that stillness amidst the unfolding chaos from which you can act and give. Let’s rebrand self-quarantine as a worldwide extended meditation retreat 🙏🧘 I spent nine months of last year training as a meditation teacher and am excited to share as much of what I learned as I can—along with habit formation tactics to help you commit to a consistent practice. I’m thrilled to share that I’m teaming up with my good friend, creative genius and fellow meditation teacher @connibie to run a 30-day meditation challenge together. We will be incorporating breathwork practices for calming your nervous system (which feels like a missing piece from many mainstream apps)—instead of attempting a distracted 15-minute meditation—consider spending 10 of those on breathing to activate your parasympathetic nervous system and effectively calming the monkey mind 🐒 Is meditation something that you've been experimenting with lately amidst the self-quarantine? If you have reflections or questions for us please do let us know in the comments?
UpvoteShare