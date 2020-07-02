  1. Home
266 Free Icons

Pixel-perfect icons dedicated for UI and wireframes

266 responsive icons in three sizes (16/20/24px) for Figma and Sketch. Dedicated for interface design and wireframes.
Patryk Ilnicki
Hi, along with @mialszygrosz we hand in awesome icons set dedicated for User Interface and Wireframes. - For Figma and Sketch - SVG format exported with no junk - Alternative of Material Design Icons - All icons contain inside-padding and all lines are created on the grid - Almost all icons are made in three sizes. Use each size according to your needs (It's not a resize, but created especially for each of size) Thanks!
Burak Basci
Wow looks so good 👏
Vincent Off
I'm gonna try that right now ✌️
