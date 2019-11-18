25,000 AI Photos

Discussion
Lisha Li
Maker
Hi Everyone! I’m the founder of Rosebud AI, a synthetic media company based in San Francisco. Generative.photos is a first step in our synthetic stock photo and API offering, which will eventually allow users to edit and fully synthesize visual content with an intuitive interface. We focused on bringing forth a way to diversify stock photo content since it was a need we heard voiced by stock photo users. All the faces in our 25k photo collection are not of real people. You can use this collection to serve up dynamic ads catered to individual users, and even give your consumers the power to choose an advertising model that they can relate too. We’re excited to hear about more uses cases for this platform and collection and look forward to releasing more functionalities for control and synthesis. The processing of this collection was completely automated, so there may be corner cases, and we’re happy to hear feedback to continue to improve it. FAQs Q: How’s it different from 100,000 Faces/ThisPersonDoesNotExist? A: Generative.Photos is not only generating the headshot of a fictitious person, but placing them in the context of a high resolution stock photo (body and background). Doing so in one click at high resolution required us to develop novel methods, in addition to generating faces we can control the gender/appearance/ethnicity of. Q: When will the self serve software come out? A: We are testing it internally. Please sign up on the website to be a beta tester so you can submit your own photos to edit and customize.
Congrats on the launch Lisha! Tell us more about Rosebud - what's the big vision you what can we expect to see in the future, or at least your phase two? :-)
Looks cool, great work @lisha_li1 ... It would be great to see a wordpress plugin integration, everyone would love to use this... Also on a broader perspective, I think with AI's advancement, it could take several people out of business. This tool could easily replace models and everyone related to product shoot, the demo photos look very realistic...great work
