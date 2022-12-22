Products
2022 Crypto Rewind
Ranked #16 for today
2022 Crypto Rewind
What inspired you in Web 3.0 this year?
Connect your wallet to peek-a-boo into your Web3 life this year- were you a pro staker , a wandering explorer or a champion Uniswap knight? Share your Web 3.0 beliefs, compete with friends & reflect on this crazy year 2022.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Web3
by
2022 Crypto Rewind
About this launch
2022 Crypto Rewind
What inspired you in Web 3.0 this year?
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
2022 Crypto Rewind by
2022 Crypto Rewind
was hunted by
Apurv Kaushal
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
Web3
. Made by
Apurv Kaushal
and
Abhishek Anita
. Featured on December 27th, 2022.
2022 Crypto Rewind
is not rated yet. This is 2022 Crypto Rewind's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#45
