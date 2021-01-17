Home
Home
→
2020 Trends Review 🖖
2020 Trends Review 🖖
35+ Reports (CB Insights, McKinsey, Wired, etc.)
Virtual Reality
Marketing
Crypto
+ 2
1
A collection of 2020 Year in Review reports. 35+ from the year, ft: Accenture, AdAge, CB Insights, Coindesk, Facebook, Flipboard, Forbes, Google, MIT, NASA, New Atlas, Reddit, Steam, TechRadar, McKinsey, The Motley Fool, VSCO, Wired, and more.
Daniel Eckler
Maker
Chief Astronaut @ Spacecadet 👩🚀
Also check out 250+ trends for 2021, 35+ reports forecasting the future:
https://www.producthunt.com/post...
6h