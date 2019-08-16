2020 Madness

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Igor
We have just launched 2020madness.com. Our goal is to raise $1m for the eventual Democrat candidate, while getting folks more engaged with what’s happening in national politics. We don’t take a cut, 100% of donations go to the eventual candidate fund. There’s still a TON of work to do to make this awesome, but we decided to launch it early to get feedback and ideas. Let us know if you have any suggestions or questions!
Upvote (5)Share
so much fun!!