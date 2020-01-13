Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
2020 Intention Setting Guide
2020 Intention Setting Guide
Create a 2019 retrospective and get clarity for 2020
Health and Fitness
Productivity
+ 1
Take an inventory of all the accomplishments you've made in the areas that matter most to you. This simple guide will walk you through an easy retrospective of 2019 so that you can get clarity for your intentions in 2020.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send