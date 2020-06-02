$20 Kangaroo Doorbell Camera

Log In
World’s most affordable Doorbell Cam w/ pkg theft coverage

$20 smart doorbell camera & chime; With package theft coverage
1yr+ battery life on 3xAA + 365 day cloud storage.
Kangaroo Smart Doorbell enters with a $20 price tag - 9to5ToysToday smart home security company Kangaroo is unveiling its latest devices with an emphasis on monitoring who's at the front door. The new Kangaroo Smart Doorbell takes on recent unveils from Ring with motion alerts and other expected features, but in an affordable $20 package.
Hey Hunters! Dhruv here, co-founder at Kangaroo. People use smart doorbells for 2 things- to know who’s at the door and to prevent package theft. So we focussed on the essentials and built this to solve those core problems at $20 instead of $200. Super simple DIY peel & stick install, and lasts a solid 1yr+ on 3 AAs. PACKAGE THEFT COVERAGE We’re also introducing package theft coverage so we’ve got your back on up to $300 for any packages stolen on our watch. If your package gets stolen and is caught on camera, submit a quick claim in the app that takes less than a minute and you'll receive your coverage amount within 14 days. Would love your feedback!
