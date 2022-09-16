Products
1v1 for Slack
Ranked #2 for today
1v1 for Slack
1-on-1 meetings- schedule, prep & document. All inside Slack
Upvote 28
Collaborate on talking points, exchange feedback, and have engaging conversations - all inside Slack. 📅 Schedule productive 1:1 meetings 💪 Show up prepared 📝 Take instant notes 🔂 Track meetings effortlessly
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
by
1v1 for Slack
About this launch
1v1 for Slack by
1v1 for Slack
was hunted by
Abhash Kumar
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Meetings
. Made by
Nisarg Shah
,
Siddharth S
,
Piyush Maheshwari
,
Upkar Gosal
,
Ankur Harna
,
Nandita Parthasarathy
and
Tushar Mishra
. Featured on September 16th, 2022.
1v1 for Slack
is not rated yet. This is 1v1 for Slack's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
4
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#109
