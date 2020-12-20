discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 🚀 I'm excited to introduce 1Question - a cool way to integrate micro learning moments into existing device use 🙌🏼 Think about how many times you pick up your phone every day... 30, 50, 100 times? Our children are growing up in a digital minefield - stats show 42% of children spend over THIRTY hours a week on a mobile screen 😱 and that's a pre-covid figure. 1Question turns these habits into opportunities - the ultimate pocket study buddy for children 🌟 Put simply, once installed, whenever they click on their favorite apps, 1Q slips in a cheeky educational question in flashcard format... every. single. time. 🤘 Want to scroll Instagram again? Sure...what's 5 x 9? Time for another TikTok dance fest? One sec... square root of 9? In the mood for a YouTube video? No problem... 25% of 200? Back to Fortnite for another round? Sounds fun...right after you round 9.764 to 2 decimal places Lack of motivation to study? Sorted! Stressful screen time negotiations? Gone! No visibility to children's study progress? Fixed! All jokes aside: 🧠 Our AI engine makes 1Q an individually tailored learning experience. 📈 Weekly reports provide parent visibility to progress as well as highlighting areas of strength & weakness. 🏆 Evidence based learning techniques (spaced repetition, distributed practice, retrieval and interleaved practice), our own modified version of the Leitner flashcard system and Item Response Theory all combine to make 1Question something we believe can make a REAL difference. We'd really love your support (first time founder here 👋 ) Now in open Beta and FREE to download for a short time... *New grades, subjects and lots of features are in the works!
