Preparing for sales meetings is hard and tiresome. 1Page helps salespeople, search less, and sell more, by delivering customized one-page summary for every meeting and call, minutes before every meeting. We build this product specifically for salespeople. However more people we met told us, that a freemium product with just email or storage would work on them. Many of them are freelancers, startup entrepreneurs, fresh graduates, venture associates - people who meet a lot of people in a short amount of time and have a tough time managing the context for the next call or meeting. For the last couple of months, we put our efforts into making a scaled-down version, not a reduced feature set version, but a more streamlined one for self-onboarding. Last few weeks, many early adopters gave it a try and gave good feedback, we implemented many of them. Today we are happy to launch a freemium version of the product. We have kept most restrictions very easy to overcome with few actions and in a more enjoyable and learning way. We want to personally onboard everyone with a demo, spend time configuring, and ask if they need any customization. We do that for almost every paid customer. However, for the freemium version, we believe a group onboarding would make sense. So we will give 15 min demo session for anybody who joins the session and if they have doubts, questions, they can stay back to ask any. You can also download the apps without coupon codes too. Check the download links on this page. What we expect from this launch - feedback on how we can make it work better for you Looking forward to hearing from you all, Pooran
