  1. Home
  2.  → 150+ Free Illustrations & A...

150+ Free Illustrations & Animations

MIT Licensed to use for free in your next commercial project

#4 Product of the DayToday
150+ MIT Licensed Illustrations & Lottie animations to supercharge your next commercial project. We've made 3 unique styles which we think you'll love :) Enjoy!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
andrew dao
Maker
Founder of Awesome Illustrations
Hey everyone! I'm the founder at Pixel True where we provide awesome illustrations & UI designs to businesses :) We've just created a great resource of 150+ illustrations & animations that you can use commercially for free, no strings attached. Looking forward to see what you guys create!
Share
Jake FowlerCo-Founder @ Giftata
@andrew_dao1 Hey Andrew, LOVE the idea. I've found some great animations in lottiefiles but typically not everything I want. With so much competition in this space, how does pixeltrue differentiate? I currently use lottiefiles + other tools, grab the AE files wherever possible so I can modify on my own and export as json w/ bodymovin. I use a variety of illustration tools including freepik, shutterstock, icons8, undraw, and likely many more I'm forgetting.
Share