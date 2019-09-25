Discussion
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Super excited that 1.1.1.1 Warp is live now. VPN services have always been very difficult to adopt (from evaluation to onboarding). Setup of Warp was super smooth and I'm sure this will bring the benefits of well run VPN services to people who never would have adopted VPN previously. Original announcement from April: https://blog.cloudflare.com/1111... Launch announcement from today: https://blog.cloudflare.com/anno...
having this installed and active since May 2019
