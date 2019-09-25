Log InSign up
1.1.1.1 Warp

Free VPN by Cloudflare

When the Internet was built, computers weren’t mobile. The assumptions made 30 years ago are now making your Internet experience slow and insecure.
1.1.1.1 w/ Warp replaces the connection between your phone and the Internet with a modern, optimized, protocol.
Discussion
Super excited that 1.1.1.1 Warp is live now. VPN services have always been very difficult to adopt (from evaluation to onboarding). Setup of Warp was super smooth and I'm sure this will bring the benefits of well run VPN services to people who never would have adopted VPN previously. Original announcement from April: https://blog.cloudflare.com/1111... Launch announcement from today: https://blog.cloudflare.com/anno...
that's the best domain name I've ever seen
having this installed and active since May 2019
