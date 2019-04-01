1.1.1.1 + WARP

Cloudflare Announces the 1.1.1.1 App with Warp to Make Mobile Internet Suck Less

SAN FRANCISCO--()-- Cloudflare, the leading Internet performance and security company, today announced the 1.1.1.1 App with Warp, which will give users a faster, more reliable, more private, and more secure Internet experience automatically for every request on every mobile app on iOS and Android. Cloudflare operates one of the world's largest networks.