1.1.1.1 + WARP

Technically, Warp is a VPN. Imagine trying to convince a non-technical friend that they should install an app that will slow down their Internet and drain their battery so they can be a bit more secure.
Reviews
+2 reviews
- Pros:
My internet speed is too fast for my computer, I will like to speed it down.Cons:
The app size is too reduced. I will like to see at least a 1GB app.
Happy April Fools Day!Laszlo Demeter has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jarod Stewart@stewartjarod · Sr. Software Engineer, Yonomi
kinda pedantic blog post intro paragraph... "we are better than others that enjoy April Fools".
Upvote (1)Share·