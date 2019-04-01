Log InSign up
1.1.1.1 + WARP

A VPN service by Cloudflare that won't slow you down

Technically, Warp is a VPN. Imagine trying to convince a non-technical friend that they should install an app that will slow down their Internet and drain their battery so they can be a bit more secure.
Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 with Warp Accelerates Internet PrivacyCloudflare announced its new 1.1.1.1 with Warp service on April 1, providing a new security service that looks to provide consumers with improved privacy and security for internet access. The new consumer service is likely a precursor to Cloudflare's entry into the multi-billion dollar market for enterprise VPN services.
Nueva VPN Warp para máxima velocidad tras las DNS 1.1.1.1Tras lanzar las DNS 1.1.1.1, ahora llega Warp, una... El 1 de abril de 2018 se lanzaban las DNS 1.1.1.1 por parte de Cloudflare prometiendo la máxima velocidad y privacidad. Sabemos que usar DNS alternativos está a la orden del día y desde esta empresa siguieron los pasos de Google o IBM.
Cloudflare Announces the 1.1.1.1 App with Warp to Make Mobile Internet Suck LessSAN FRANCISCO--()-- Cloudflare, the leading Internet performance and security company, today announced the 1.1.1.1 App with Warp, which will give users a faster, more reliable, more private, and more secure Internet experience automatically for every request on every mobile app on iOS and Android. Cloudflare operates one of the world's largest networks.
Cloudflare Says Its New VPN Service Won't Slow You DownVirtual private networks ( VPNs) can help protect your internet traffic from prying eyes. VPN services route your email, web browsing, and other internet activity through the service provider's servers, making it appear to outsiders that you're only accessing those servers.
Helpful
  • Laszlo Demeter
    Laszlo Demeter
    Pros: 

    My internet speed is too fast for my computer, I will like to speed it down.

    Cons: 

    The app size is too reduced. I will like to see at least a 1GB app.

    Happy April Fools Day!

    Laszlo Demeter has used this product for one year.
Jarod Stewart
kinda pedantic blog post intro paragraph... "we are better than others that enjoy April Fools".
Upvote (1)·