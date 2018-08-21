0xfair is The first blockchain Rock-Paper-Scissors game!
Can Rock, Paper, Scissors Save The Ethereum (ETH) DApp Landscape? - Ethereum World NewsDecentralized applications, or DApps as they have been dubbed, has been widely touted as the future of the internet and blockchain technology for years on end. And while many innovators see the potential in decentralized systems and applications, recent statistics gathered by Diar show that DApps have yet to garner widespread interest from the common consumer.
Ethereum World News
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Sometimes silly games like this that use nascent technology inspire less silly ideas. 👊🏼
Alexander Smekhov@bitrewards · Managing Director
Funny betting game, at first I didn't even get why you need blockchain for it.
