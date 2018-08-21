Can Rock, Paper, Scissors Save The Ethereum (ETH) DApp Landscape? - Ethereum World News

Decentralized applications, or DApps as they have been dubbed, has been widely touted as the future of the internet and blockchain technology for years on end. And while many innovators see the potential in decentralized systems and applications, recent statistics gathered by Diar show that DApps have yet to garner widespread interest from the common consumer.