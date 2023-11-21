Products
008

008

Event-driven AI powered Open Source Softphone

Enhance your calls with our softphone. Its AI transcribes, summarizes, and extracts KPIs from your calls. It transfers call data to your preferred CRMs and tools, either via webhooks or our existing integrations with platforms like Zendesk and more!
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
008 - Event-driven AI powered Open Source Softphone
was hunted by
David G Ortega
in Productivity, Open Source, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
David G Ortega
and
Luis Flores González
Featured on November 28th, 2023.
This is 008's first launch.
21
7
#32
#64