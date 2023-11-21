Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
008
008
Event-driven AI powered Open Source Softphone
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Enhance your calls with our softphone. Its AI transcribes, summarizes, and extracts KPIs from your calls. It transfers call data to your preferred CRMs and tools, either via webhooks or our existing integrations with platforms like Zendesk and more!
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
008
About this launch
008
Event-driven AI powered Open Source Softphone
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
008 by
008
was hunted by
David G Ortega
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
David G Ortega
and
Luis Flores González
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
008
is not rated yet. This is 008's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
7
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#64
Report