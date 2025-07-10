ZeroEntropy (YC W25)
Launching today
The engine for human-level search
ZeroEntropy provides state-of-the-art retrieval for developers building AI products.
Hey guys!
Ghita here, CEO and Co-Founder of ZeroEntropy (YC W25).
We built ZeroEntropy to help developers deploy more accurate retrieval systems, faster. Using our API, you can upload documents of any type, and retrieve accurate and relevant information from your knowledge base, in just a few lines of code.
We just released a new open-weight reranker that outperforms models like Cohere's rerank-3.5, or even Gemini Flash used as a reranker. You can check out the performance here.
If you want to give it a try, you can check out our documentation, and get an API Key on our dashboard.
Happy Searching!
@ghita_houir_alami
At ZeroEntropy we also take the same ELO-based system we used to train our rerankers, use it annotate your data so that you have observability and clear retrieval metrics!
If you want us to bring an extremely robust evaluation framework to your retrieval pipeline message us at founders@zeroentropy.dev or join our slack!
BestPage.ai
Really impressed by how ZeroEntropy takes AI search to a whole new level—retrieval feels almost human now, kudos to the team for pulling this off so seemlesly!
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thanks! We also just released a reranker model that is state-of-the-art and beats models like Cohere's rerank-3.5.
You can try it here! https://docs.zeroentropy.dev/models
@radulepy Thanks a lot! Will check it out!