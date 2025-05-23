ZenCtrl
Launching today
Framework to generate multi-view images
ZenCtrl is a framework to Generate multi-view, diverse-scene, and task-specific high-resolution images from a single subject image—without fine-tuning. Just drop your product image and start generating images
Hi there! I'm Fernando, Tech Lead at Fotographer.ai.
I'm excited to introduce our latest product : ZenCtrl — Generate consistent images without additional training.
When generating images with AI, maintaining consistency across the same subject is often a challenge. You can either:
Use LoRA, but that means uploading lots of images, waiting for training, and playing the numbers game.
Use ControlNet to preserve shape, then rely on post-processing to overlay your subject on top.
Or even use GPT, Gemini, or Flux to get creative — but these approaches lack precise control, take longer, and often require extra manual work.
That's why we built ZenCtrl.
🎯 ZenCtrl gives you:
🎨 Precise control without overlays
⚡ Fast generation across different angles
🧭 Spatially aligned outputs — your product stays in the same position/view while being blended into AI-generated backgrounds
🖼️ Just one product image needed
🔀 Swap backgrounds or clothing in one click
🧠 Zero training required
🆓 Open-source
Create stunning, consistent visuals — product shots, fashion images or renders — all with a single model and your ideas. Just plug and create.
I'm genuinely excited for you to try it out and hear your feedback. We're always striving to fix the consistency issues in image generation AI — and ZenCtrl is a big step in that direction.
Start generating images using ZenCtrl 👉 https://fotographer.ai/zenctrl
