YourAIScroll
Launching today
Effortlessly export chat history from 10 AI platforms
13 followers
Export and manage your AI chat history from Grok, Deepseek, Gemini and more. Save conversations including ChatGPT Canvas, Claude Artifacts.
13 followers
Export and manage your AI chat history from Grok, Deepseek, Gemini and more. Save conversations including ChatGPT Canvas, Claude Artifacts.
Hey Product Hunt Community! 👋✨
I frequently chat with AI, which has resolved many of my questions and provided valuable insights. 💡 To preserve these conversations, I often save its responses to my knowledge base. However, manually saving multi-turn dialogues can be tedious. 😓
To address this, I developed a browser extension that seamlessly exports entire conversations and saves them as clean, well-formatted content. 🚀 This extension enables you to store AI conversations in your knowledge base, either locally or in Notion. 📚
The extension supports 10 AI chatbots (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Deepseek, Perplexity, Poe, Mistral, Copilot, Kimi), offering seamless export of Canvas, Artifacts, Diagrams, Web Search Citations, and more. 🌐 It allows you to download conversations in multiple formats, including Markdown, HTML, JSON, and Plain Text, and features one-click saving to Notion for effortless integration. 🔗
- https://www.youraiscroll.com/
- https://chromewebstore.google.co...
I'd love for you to try it out and share your thoughts! 💬