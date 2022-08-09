Ycode
Ycode is a visual development platform that enables creators to build custom web projects without having to hire developers. Ycode's mission is to make visual development as powerful as coding by hand—just faster and more accessible.
Ycode
Partnero
Congratulations on the launch, team! I'm really excited to try it out 👀 Is it available for all plans?
Also, can AI be used when creating articles and blog posts?
Ycode
@martyna_s1 Thanks so much! 🙌 Yes, Ycode AI works on the free plan. You only need to upgrade if you want to connect a domain or add more pages or collections. We also have AI Assist for content like blog posts. It can write, extend, shorten, simplify, or fix grammar based on your prompt, and you can publish it right away.