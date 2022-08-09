• 4 reviews

I’ve discovered Ycode only recently but I’m already amazed by how good it is. I’m not a web designer but I had used some other no-code tools for personal side-projects, and from that standpoint it was very easy to start using Ycode. (There is also a series of video tutorials available, which I recommend viewing just to get a sense of what Ycode is capable of.) These are the features that I find especially worth mentioning: - Powerful CMS with forms for data entry and filtering. - Airtable integration - Pre-designed layouts (hero section, forms, navigation, headers, footers, etc.) to make building faster - Design settings that allow for pixel perfect design - User authentication - Well organized file manager - SEO settings / social share settings for every page - Custom code (header/body) - Free plan to try out almost all the features - Reasonable pricing - Solid collection of templates for different uses - Regular updates Kudos to the developers and I hope Ycode continues evolving in the same direction as until now.