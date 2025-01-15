WindowKeys
Your Window Tiling Command Center for macOS
Access all native window-tiling actions in one panel. Repeat the last tiling action per app. Move windows between displays (and iPad). Fully customizable shortcuts, even for third-party keyboards. Completely free.
Apptorium
Super useful utility! Bringing all window tiling actions into one accessible panel — with custom shortcuts and display support — makes multitasking so much smoother. Love that it’s free and thoughtfully built.