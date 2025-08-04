Launching today
Webhookify
Instant Webhook URLs with AI Powered Notifications
Instant Webhook URLs with AI Powered Notifications
Create webhook endpoints instantly & get AI-powered alerts on mobile, Slack, Discord, Telegram or email. Works with Stripe, Shopify, GitHub, RevenueCat & 1000+ platforms. Zero coding needed. Available on web, iOS & Android with free tier.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
Really excited to launch Webhookify today! As an entrepreneur, I was constantly missing critical business events - failed Stripe payments & disputes, mobile app subscriptions and cancellations, GitHub deployment issues, orders and payments from shopify - because I had to keep checking multiple dashboards everywhere.
For indie developers, SaaS owners, and entrepreneurs, missing these moments can literally cost you money and customers.
Webhookify solves this by letting you create webhook endpoints instantly and get AI-powered alerts directly on your phone, Slack, Discord, or email. Works with 1000+ platforms - zero coding required!
Here's what makes it a game-changer:
✅ E-commerce: New orders, cancellations, payment failures (Shopify, WooCommerce)
✅ Subscriptions: Sign-ups, renewals, churn alerts, disputes (RevenueCat, Paddle, Stripe)
✅ Payments: Successful payments, declines, refunds (PayPal, Stripe, Square)
✅ Development: Deployments, crashes, errors (GitHub, Vercel)
+ Notifications from 1000s of platforms having webhook integration support
I'd love your feedback on:
What critical business events do you currently miss?
Which platforms are must-haves for your SaaS/app?
What would make this essential for your daily workflow?
Try it risk-free - we give you 20 FREE webhook calls and every notification is AI-powered to cut through the noise.
Set up your first webhook in 30 seconds and see the difference! I'll personally respond to every comment.
Never miss another critical business moment! 🚀