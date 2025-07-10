Web Serve
Launching today
Simple local static server for dev, sharing, and preview
Web Serve is a lightweight macOS app for hosting static files locally. Preview sites, share files, simulate domains, or access content offline. Perfect for developers, designers, and IoT users needing fast, local access without relying on the internet.
Previewing sites locally without any fuss? That’s genius, tbh—no more spinning up servers in Terminal every time. You just made dev life wayyy easier!