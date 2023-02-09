Wavel AI
Wavel AI is praised for its comprehensive suite of AI-driven video tools, including voice cloning, dubbing, and translation. Users appreciate its ability to generate natural-sounding voiceovers and subtitles in multiple languages, enhancing content accessibility and engagement. The platform's customization options for audio output, such as adjusting voice speed and tone, are highlighted as particularly beneficial for tailored content creation. Overall, Wavel AI is recognized for its user-friendly interface and high-quality output, making it a valuable asset for content creators seeking efficient localization and video production solutions.
Hey Hunters! I'm super excited to share what we’ve been building: AI Shorts. Your all-in-one tool to generate, edit, and publish short videos or reels: all powered by agentic AI.
🧠 What It Does
You can:
📝 Turn a text prompt into a polished shorts or reels on any topic, include your own media, instructions for better visuals & story telling. Replaces Invideo, Veed.
📹 Convert long videos into 10+ shorts automatically. You can even prompt to cut short on a specific topic, segment. Replaces Opus Pro, 4shorts
✂️ Auto-edit your raw video with B-rolls, subtitles, music, and transitions. Replaces Captions.ai, submagic
💡 Why We Built It
Creating short-form content consistently is hard.
We saw creators and marketers, podcasters spending hours editing or hiring expensive editors—just to keep up with the content grind.
We built AI Shorts to make high-quality, high-volume short video creation ridiculously fast and affordable for everyone.
🚀 What Makes It Different
Unlike basic video editors or AI clipping tools, AI Shorts:
Works from text, video, or both. You can prompt your raw or long video to tell what to do.
Uses smart editing with dynamic cuts, captions, transitions & music
Generates multiple variations so you can pick the best one
Helps you scale content without sacrificing quality or creativity
You don’t need to switch between tools to create publish ready shorts.
👥 Built for Creators, Coaches, Agencies & Podcasters
Whether you're building a personal brand, selling a product, or growing a channel—AI Shorts helps you show up daily without burning out.
Bonus: For long videos you will automatically get full transcripts, video chapters and subtitles as default downloads while generating shorts at scale.
