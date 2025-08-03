Launching today
AI-powered dictation for Chrome
Voquill is an AI-powered Chrome extension that transforms your voice into text on any website. Whether you're writing an email, replying in a chat, or drafting a doc, Voquill lets you type without you ever needing to touch your keyboard.
Hey everyone! 👋
I'm Josiah, one of the co-founders of Voquill. We built this product because we were tired of typing everything out—especially long emails or chat messages—just felt slow and a little painful. Talking is way faster.
Voquill works on any website. Just click the button inside any text field, start talking, and it handles the rest. 😎
Would love to hear what you think!
Thanks,
Josiah & Michael
Hi Josiah, congrats on the launch!
This looks really like something that some of my family members might need. Elders really suffering from low-speed typing on keyboard, and this could really solves a lot!