Voicebun
Open source voice agent builder
Build smart voice agents in minutes — no code needed. Automate calls, support, and scheduling with powerful AI workflows.
Hi Product Hunt!
This is Pratham, the creator of Voicebun.
For the last year or so, I've been building all kinds of voice agents, but have been relatively dissatisfied with the incumbent solutions out there. That's why I decided to build Voicebun, an open-source voice agent builder where you can specify exactly what you want out of your voice agent via a prompt, and our platform will configure it to your specifications. This is just a pet project, so I am keeping the costs of the agent builder as low as possible, but if you cannot pay the $20 a month for the professional plan, please reach out, and I can help out with a discount.
Would love to hear your honest thoughts. Feel free to drop a comment or question! ❤️
Motherboard
This seems cheaper than ElevenLabs? You might want to include the additional cost if someone runs out of 400 minutes on the pricing page. Coincidentally, I'm launching a product soon, and it ends with "bun" too (called Reachbun)! 😂