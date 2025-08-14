Launching today
VIVE Eagle AI Glasses
Your AI companion, in a stylish frame
HTC VIVE's new AI glasses feature live translation, Bluetooth connectivity, and crisp audio—sleek, stylish, and lightweight for everyday use.
Hi everyone!
As many smart glasses try to put a screen in front of your face, VIVE Eagle is taking a different approach. Like the @Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses , it focuses on screenless interaction.
It's positioned as an AI companion, not a full AR display. The core features are about seamless, real-world interactions: a voice assistant for quick tasks, a camera for capturing moments and translating text, and open-ear audio.
It's a more grounded take on the category, making AI accessible without your phone. I love the colors too, all four have a translucent finish, and I'm always a big fan for that tech-exploratory feel🤩