Launching today
ViewMe

ViewMe

3D Viewer Desktop App

27 followers

Visit website
ViewMe is a straightforward 3D viewer desktop app that can load and display Wavefront (.obj) 3D models with textures, lighting, and dynamic shadows. Perfect for previewing 3D models quickly and easily.
ViewMe gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source3D Modeling
Launch Team

What do you think? …

İzgi Kanatli
Maker
📌

Here, I'm excited to announce a project that I've been developing intermittently since last year with the aim of learning graphic programming. The project has a roughly simple goal that is showcasing digital 3D objects/models. It works exactly like a 3D graphic engine, I am calling it as "tiny grapic engine". It has a bit more complex structure on it's features beside a simple look. Let's jump on what ViewMe does:

-Loads and displays ".obj" models with textures
-Real-time dynamic shadows with soft edges
-Advanced lighting system (directional, point, spot lights)
-Intuitive camera controls with mouse interaction
-"Right-click -> Open with ViewMe" & "Browse path" support for quick model loading

So, what I learned ? Technically, I got the basic fundamentals of graphic programming, such as:

-Shadow mapping techniques
-Phong lighting model implementation
-Model-View-Projection (MVP) transformations
-Texture mapping and material handling

I was inspired to build this project by Microsoft 3D Viewer app. Similarly, ViewMe is released only on Windows, just for now. 😊

📎GitHub/Release(ViewMe v1.0): https://github.com/1zgi/3D_Objec...

Shirley Mou
Launching soon!

ViewMe is awesome! Super fast and easy 3D model preview. 👍

Cruise Chen

Ngl, being able to just right-click and open .obj files with ViewMe is super handy—makes checking out 3D models way less of a hassle, fr. Nice work!

Intercom
Intercom
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted
© 2025 Product Hunt