Launching today
ViewMe
3D Viewer Desktop App
27 followers
3D Viewer Desktop App
27 followers
ViewMe is a straightforward 3D viewer desktop app that can load and display Wavefront (.obj) 3D models with textures, lighting, and dynamic shadows. Perfect for previewing 3D models quickly and easily.
Free
Launch tags:Open Source•3D Modeling
Launch Team
Intercom — Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted
ViewMe
Here, I'm excited to announce a project that I've been developing intermittently since last year with the aim of learning graphic programming. The project has a roughly simple goal that is showcasing digital 3D objects/models. It works exactly like a 3D graphic engine, I am calling it as "tiny grapic engine". It has a bit more complex structure on it's features beside a simple look. Let's jump on what ViewMe does:
-Loads and displays ".obj" models with textures
-Real-time dynamic shadows with soft edges
-Advanced lighting system (directional, point, spot lights)
-Intuitive camera controls with mouse interaction
-"Right-click -> Open with ViewMe" & "Browse path" support for quick model loading
So, what I learned ? Technically, I got the basic fundamentals of graphic programming, such as:
-Shadow mapping techniques
-Phong lighting model implementation
-Model-View-Projection (MVP) transformations
-Texture mapping and material handling
I was inspired to build this project by Microsoft 3D Viewer app. Similarly, ViewMe is released only on Windows, just for now. 😊
📎GitHub/Release(ViewMe v1.0): https://github.com/1zgi/3D_Objec...
ViewMe is awesome! Super fast and easy 3D model preview. 👍
Agnes AI
Ngl, being able to just right-click and open .obj files with ViewMe is super handy—makes checking out 3D models way less of a hassle, fr. Nice work!