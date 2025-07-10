Velian
Launching today
Turn natural language into deploy-ready n8n workflows
Describe any automation in natural language and get a validated n8n workflow in seconds. Velian plans the steps, builds each node, shows a visual diff when you iterate, then deploys straight to your n8n—no drag-and-drop, no docs diving.
Absolutely love how Velian instantly translates my plain English into ready-to-go n8n workflows—no more endless doc scrolling, you guys nailed it with that visual diff feature!