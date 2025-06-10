Launches
utilsfor.dev
Launching today
Tools for developers
17 followers
Visit website
A collection of useful tools for developers
Launch tags:
API
•
Software Engineering
•
Developer Tools
Jairon Landa
JSONsilo.com
Maker
📌
👋 Hello Product Hunt! I built utilsfor.dev as a fun side project... a handy collection of developer utilities all in one place. ✅ Some of the tools include: ✅ UUID Generator ✅ Password Generator ✅ Text Case Converter ✅ QR Code Generator & Reader ✅ Gradient Generator ✅ API Directory ✅ CRON Parser ...and more! Everything is fast, free, and designed to be super easy to use. I’d love your feedback ... and if there’s a tool you’d like to see, let me know!
3d ago
JSONsilo.com