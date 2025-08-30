Launching today
UseArticle

UseArticle

Turn any product url into profitable affiliate website

13 followers

Visit website
With UseArticle, just paste a product URL. Our AI builds your complete affiliate website with content, design, and SEO - all in one click, so you can start promoting products and earn from your affiliate website.
UseArticle gallery image
UseArticle gallery image
UseArticle gallery image
UseArticle gallery image
UseArticle gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
MarketingSEOAffiliate marketing
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Manoj Ahirwar
Maker
📌
Hey fellow builders, I am Manoj, Founder of UseArticle.com This is my 2nd pivot of UseArticle. When I launched UseArticle last year, it was a blog website builder platform. But that didn't work. 2 months back, I decided to pivot UseArticle to be a complete blog website builder for affiliate marketers. UseArticle is a very simple platform where you just need to add the product that you want to promote and add your affiliate link. Our AI will build the blog content for you and plug your affiliate link naturally. Not only creating blog content, UseArticle will make your website live in under 5 minutes. UseArticle is free to try. No commitements. I would be happy to know about your feedback. Positive or negative. This will help me improve UseArticle a lot. Cheers!
Clarify
Clarify
The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
Promoted