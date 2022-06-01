Untitled UI Icons receive high praise for their simplicity, ease of use, and seamless integration into projects. Users appreciate the clean, modern design and the extensive variety of icons available, which are particularly suited for minimalist designs. The icons are noted for being pixel-perfect and saving designers time by providing a ready-made set. While most feedback is positive, one user mentioned issues with SVG export quality. Overall, the icons are considered essential assets for designers, with many expressing gratitude to the creator, Jordan Hughes.

+ 30 Summarized with AI