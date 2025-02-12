Ultra-lightweight humanoid robot starting at $5900
Unitree R1 is an ultra-lightweight, fully customizable humanoid robot for education, research, and industry. Features advanced power systems, flexible joints, modular design, and secondary development support.
The Unitree R1 is going to give Tesla's Optimus a run (literally) for its money.
Starting at $5900, the R1 is a humanoid robot that is ultra-lightweight, highly customizable, and designed for both learning and real-world problem-solving.
The R1 stands out with its modular design, impressive load handling, advanced mobility, and secondary development support—making it perfect for creators, educators, and tech enthusiasts alike.
Having both LiDAR and a depth cam onboard changes the game for naviagtion.