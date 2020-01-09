Tripsy is a travel planning app that helps you organize every aspect of your trip in one place. Whether it’s flights, accommodations, activities, or reservations, Tripsy allows you to create detailed itineraries while also enabling collaboration with others on shared travel plans. With features like automatic import of travel details from emails, offline access, and notifications for upcoming events, Tripsy takes the hassle out of trip planning.
Tripsy
We’ve been quietly working on a huge Tripsy update focused on sharing and the social side of travel planning—plus tons of improvements and new features. Here’s what’s new:
### FAVORITE GUESTS
Travel often with a partner or close friend? Mark them as a Favorite Guest after adding them to a trip once. They can create trips and have you automatically added—no invitation needed.
### GUESTS PERMISSION
Control exactly what each guest can see and do. Choose between Collaborator or View-only when inviting someone, tailoring their access to their role in the trip.
### CREATE TRIP FOR OTHERS
Planning for a friend or family member? Turn off Traveling together for yourself so the trip appears in their Friends’ Trips list, without listing you as a traveler.
### ASSIGN ACTIVITIES TO A GUEST
Easily assign flights, events, or plans to specific guests—perfect when travelers are arriving from different cities or have separate schedules.
### FILTER BY GUEST
View only the activities for you or a specific guest with the new guest filter in your itinerary.
### FRIEND’S TRIPS
See trips your friends share in the new Friends’ Trips section and filter by friend.
Pro tip: Ask them to share so you can copy activities into your own trip.
### OTHER UPDATES
• Notifications when a collaborator adds an activity
• New social sharing images
• Hotel checkout dot in itinerary calendar
• Dashboard itinerary updates instantly when activity info changes
• Reduced contrast for past activities
• Show both hotel checkout and overlapping activities
• Activities marked complete only when finished (lodging excluded)
• City location shown on itinerary
• Scroll past checkout activity even if earlier in the day
• Lodging included in share extension
• Hotel checkout shown before overlapping activities
• Better display for multi-day routes and car rentals on the map
• Option to reprocess timezone/coordinates from address
• Activity creator shown at bottom of the view
• Copying an activity excludes expenses and documents
• New place? Always confirm the category
• Improved readability for one-day trips
• Sort items when customizing dashboard
• Choose kilometers or miles
• Set app language from settings
• Turn trip notifications on or off
• View visited countries by continent
• Added seasons to trip stats
• Split Americas into North and South America
• Option to exclude layovers from “countries visited”
• Last used currency saved as default
• Five most recent currencies prioritized in menu
• Travel documents and emails indexed in Spotlight
• Documents and emails exposed via App Intents
• Fixed CSV export bug with new lines in addresses
• Fixed date picker alert for out-of-trip dates
• Fixed early-arriving flights incorrectly showing +1
Agnes AI
Having activities by guest is genius—no more “wait, who wanted to do that?” in the group chat, lol. Realy loving the upgrade, y’all!
Lovely, added it to my collection. Hopefully, I'd like to travel soon so I would have a chance to try it in real time situation :)