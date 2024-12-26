Tracking Languages
Youtube time tracker for language learners
23 followers
TL is a browser extension for language learners to track their comprehensible input across a variety of languages on YouTube
Launched on January 5th, 2025
I think this is kinda useful, I am just thinking how to make it more interactive, because I could watch Spanish videos for hours without knowing what the person is talking about.
Shouldn't it somehow be connected to educational videos where users repeat phrases at the level 1?
Purely watching a video could be taken as practising at level 10 when you understand vocabulary and phrases.
Idea: Maybe recommending videos with a certain level of the language could help users to improve continually.