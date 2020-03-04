Tot is an elegant, simple way to collect & edit text across your Mac, iPhone, and iPad. It’s your tiny text companion!
Your tiny text companion, now mightier
Tot 2.0
Launching today
Tot 2.0 introduces improved features such as customizable smart bullets, text dividers, automatic indents, seamless iCloud sync, Markdown support, adaptive icons, and iOS automatic backups. Available for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
Emojis as bullets — if only every text editor supported this obvious feature! 😅