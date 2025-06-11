Tickup
Launching today
Tinder for stocks
12 followers
Curated financial and social data with AI integration for stocks. Discover with a swipe, research with a tap.
Tickup
Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏼 I’m Fraser, cofounder at Tickup.
Investing has become more important than ever, but who has the time and where do you even start?
Tickup curates the most important information you need to know about the stocks you own and are interested in.
And we designed it as if Tinder and Yahoo Finance had a baby.
❤️ Swipe through stocks (matched to your interests)
💬 See curated posts from Reddit and X
🤖 One tap for LLM research
🎨 Easy-to-understand visuals
⏱️ Financial data and summaries
You can even see social sentiment and Congress/Insider trading flows all in the same platform.
Thanks for taking a look!
📣 We'd love to hear any feedback or questions you have!
🚀 Download at www.tickupapp.com/download