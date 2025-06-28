TensorBlock Forge
Hey ProductHunt!
We're so excited to announce our newest product.
🚀 Introducing TensorBlock Forge – the unified AI API layer for the AI agent era.
At TensorBlock, we’re rebuilding AI infrastructure from the ground up. Today’s developers juggle dozens of model APIs, rate limits, fragile toolchains, and vendor lock-in — just to get something working. We believe AI should be programmable, composable, and open — not gated behind proprietary walls.
Forge is our answer to that.
🔗 One API, all providers – Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Mistral, Cohere, and more.
🛡️ Security built in – All API keys are encrypted at rest, isolated per user, and never shared across requests.
⚙️ Infra for the agent-native stack – Whether you're building LLM agents, copilots, or multi-model chains, Forge gives you full-stack orchestration without the glue code.
💻 And yes — we’re open source.
We believe critical AI infrastructure should be transparent, extensible, and owned by the community. Fork us, build with us, or self-host if you want full control.
We’re just getting started. Come help us shape the future of AI agent infra.
Check out our product at https://tensorblock.co/forge
Star us on GitHub: https://github.com/TensorBlock
Join our socials: https://linktr.ee/tensorblock
Follow us on X: https://x.com/tensorblock_aoi
Let us know how you would use Forge to simplify your AI agent or workflow!
