Vibe code your app and find users. Easily prompt your way to a working app, power it with Google Sheets database, and connect every user action to a network of AI agents to handle market research, customer outreach, analytics, and fundraising for you.
Hi Product Hunt 👋 Three weeks ago we launched Tasker, an AI assistant that can take action on your behalf. It can monitor competitors, find leads, run triggered workflows, and connect deeply with GSuite. Today, we’re excited to introduce Builder. We know there are plenty of vibe coding tools, so why build another one? Because most of them stop once you have a webapp. But you still need to put the backend to work for you: wire integrations, and figure out how to attract users. Builder goes further. It works with you like a contractor, asking questions, refining the build, and delivering exactly what you need. Think vibe coding plus business operations. How it works Start with your idea and a description. Builder creates a live SaaS app powered by a Google Sheets backend and a front end you can adjust visually or with prompts. No databases to configure, no servers to spin up, no “connect this to Supabase” steps. Beyond building Once your app is live, Tasker can connect actions to AI agents that help grow and run your business. That could mean: ✅ Researching and scoring new signup and sending a personalized email ✅ Finding people online who are talking about your problem and starting conversations ✅ Adding leads to your CRM and scheduling investor meetings ✅ Generating weekly competitor reports or KPI dashboards PS we’ll be sharing a bunch of prompts and use cases here throughout the day for folks to try.
Cruise Chen

Whoa, turning a simple Google Sheet into a live SaaS app with zero backend headaches is wild! I literally spent hours last week wrestling with integrations—does Builder handle user auth too?

Hesham Ghandour
Maker

@cruise_chen Absolutely! try building a website with auth and see how it goes!