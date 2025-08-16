Launching today
Talk to Day (Dai)
Learn any language or dialect through humanlike conversation
8 followers
Hi everyone I made Day, or Dai, because talktoday.com has been under construction for years now. I made this for people who want to learn a language but can't stand another language learning game or flashcards. All signups this first week will get lifetime ++
I dream to be a polyglot so I made a tool to help me get there faster (and to maintain it). Next language I'm gonna learn by talking to Day: Swiss German I also want to learn how to do an Aussie accent. It just sounds more fun.
duo bird don't come for me