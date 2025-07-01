Tailored Labs
Launching today
Edit Videos by simply prompting AI
Stop spending hours editing videos. Upload raw footage, describe what you want in plain English, and get professional videos with cuts, transitions & effects automatically. AI understands your content and edits like a human.
How are you planning to handle potential server overload and scalability challenges as user traffic grows, to ensure stable performance and avoid downtime?
@vouchy Thanks for the great question!
We actually built this to scale from the start by going serverless:
🚀 AWS Lambda handles all the heavy lifting - each video render gets its own isolated instance that spins up automatically. No servers
to crash, and it scales to thousands of concurrent users without us doing anything.
💡 Smart design choices:
- Renders don't interfere with each other (your 4K video won't slow down someone else's project)
- Only pay for actual render time, not idle servers
- Global CDN + optimized database queries keep the UI snappy
📈 The cool part: AWS can handle 10,000+ concurrent renders out of the box. When we need more, they just increase the limit. Scaling
becomes their problem, not ours.
We've basically outsourced the infrastructure headaches to AWS so we can focus on building better AI features. Plus, built-in retries
and error handling keep things stable.
TL;DR: Serverless architecture + AWS = automatic scaling without the drama 😎
Thanks for asking - scalability questions show you're thinking like a power user!
Nowww the hard part is scaling the Video-text-to-text models deployed on a GPU instance for the video analysis.
01:07 Good catch! :D
So basically, if I have 500 videos, this one tool can pick the best videos and parts within the video and merge those selected parts into one solid clip? (The thing is that I recorded them according to script, and I need them to be in an exact order.)
P.S. I wanted to sign in with Gmail, but can't. Is this a temporary bug?