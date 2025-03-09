🎉Thanks to the development team for their creativity and hard work in getting this product out there. ---------- After adding this product to Google Extensions, I opened a locally stored PDF in Google Chrome and clicked on the Symvol icon several times but the toolbar did not pop up. Later, I clicked on the Symvol icon again and the toolbar finally appeared, and the features worked, except for the features that don't give open access to free users. However, strangely enough, no matter how many times I clicked on the generate video icon, the video that was supposed to be generated did not pop up. After a while longer, I opened an article on a web page in Google Chrome, and this time the video was generated properly, and I was also able to share it with others via a link. Also, would it be possible to have real-time generated subtitles for each video, as well as optimising the visual presentation? (I'm not sure if it's because I'm a free user, or if I'm selecting shorter articles, so the generated videos don't look beautiful enough visually.) ---------- 🎉Wish this product the best of luck and hope that it will help more people in need to solve the problems and challenges they actually face in their real lives.

4mo ago