Tired of rewriting the same AI prompts or digging through old docs to find them? SuperPrompt is a simple Chrome sidebar that saves your favorite prompts and lets you paste them instantly into any chatbot so you can work faster & Smarter.
Launched on July 10th, 2025
TimeDay
We’re excited to share SuperPrompt with you today; a tool built from our daily frustration with messy, scattered prompts and wasted time!
You didn’t forget your prompt, you just buried it in 17 open tabs.
You had the perfect AI output yesterday. But today? You’re stuck retyping, scrolling, and thinking, “Did I save that? Where did I put it?”
Wasting 10 minutes to reuse a 10-second idea is killing your workflow.
Copying from Google Docs. Pasting from Notion. Manually formatting things again and again. Every time you context-switch, you lose focus—and those little losses add up to hours every week.
SuperPrompt is your second brain for prompts. Always a click away, never out of reach.
It sits quietly in your browser, remembering what worked. Save once. Paste anywhere. Organize like a pro. And never switch tabs to find your genius again.
✨ Here's what makes SuperPrompt different:
🧠 Always-on access: Your saved prompts live in a sidebar that follows you across tabs and chatbots — just click and go.
📋 Fast insert, no friction: Paste prompts into any chatbox with one click.
📂 Clean organization: Easily reorder, delete, and manage prompts however you like.
🤖 SuperPrompt works with ChatGPT, Meta AI, Copilot, Claude, Gemini
⏰ Auto-Paste: With a click of a button you can Automatically paste you prorompt where your cursor was last typing.
We’re not just another note-taker. We’re here to give you speed, and flow when working with AI.
🎯 Perfect For
Creators reusing prompts daily. Developers and marketers who rely on AI. Teams looking to save time and stay consistent. Anyone tired of typing the same thing over and over
🚀 Try It Now SuperPrompt