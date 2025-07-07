SuperPrompt
Launching today
Save & Paste your AI prompts without switching tabs.
Tired of rewriting the same AI prompts or digging through old docs to find them? SuperPrompt is a simple Chrome sidebar that saves your favorite prompts and lets you paste them instantly into any chatbot so you can work faster & Smarter.
TimeDay
We’re excited to share SuperPrompt with you today; a tool built from our daily frustration with messy, scattered prompts and wasted time!
Think of it as your AI command center. Save your best prompts once, and instantly reuse them from a smart sidebar that works on any site. no more digging through Google Docs, sticky notes, or memory.
✨ Here's what makes SuperPrompt different:
🧠 Always-on access: Your saved prompts live in a sidebar that follows you across tabs and chatbots — just click and go.
📋 Fast insert, no friction: Paste prompts into any chatbox with one click.
📂 Clean organization: Easily reorder, delete, and manage prompts however you like.
🤖 Works with all AI tools: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more — SuperPrompt fits right in.
We’re not just another note-taker. We’re here to give you clarity, speed, and flow when working with AI — whether you’re crafting perfect responses or streamlining your daily tasks.
🎯 Perfect For
Creators reusing prompts daily
Developers and marketers who rely on AI
Teams looking to save time and stay consistent
Anyone tired of typing the same thing over and over
🚀 Try It Now