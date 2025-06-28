55 followers
Pipedream
What if an AI agent could build AI agents?
Introducing String.com by Pipedream.
Just type a prompt — String builds the agent for you.
Way easier than no-code builders.
Handles way more use cases with real, working code.
Example? Try, "Build me an agent that watches a GitHub repo and creates matching Linear issues."
Done in one shot.
But String.com isn’t just for simple stuff — chat to generate full-featured agents using custom code and tools for thousands of apps:
Messaging with Slack or Discord
Internal tools like Airtable, Notion, and Google Sheets
Data processing with Snowflake, Postgres, or BigQuery
Web automation like scraping, browsing, and monitoring
AI integration with OpenAI, Anthropic, and others — batteries included, no API keys required
No setup hell. No keys to manage. Just click to auth, test, and deploy.
Try it free. See what one prompt can do.
String.com
Tidyread
This is fascinating! 🚀 The ability to create agents for data processing without API keys is impressive. How do you handle updates or changes in the APIs of integrated services like Snowflake or Postgres? 📊 Eager to see how it performs!
@jaredl Updates or changes to APIs do not impact deployed agents (unless, of course, the update is a breaking change for prior APIs). We do offer a clean upgrade path to adopt updates or changes if you want.
Congratulations on the launch! String.com’s ability to build AI agents from a single prompt is impressive. Could you share examples of your main user personas and their most common use cases?
