Stakpak.dev is an Open-source DevOps agent written in Rust, helps you secure, deploy, and maintain production-ready infrastructure. Try it now: curl -sSL https://stakpak.dev/install.sh | sh
What do you think? …
Stakpak.dev
👋 Hey Product Hunt community! Thanks for all the support, you folks are amazing!Stakpak is the most secure AI agent built for DevOps and operations. Let's be honest, most LLMs "absolutely" suck at DevOps work. They can't handle secrets safely, don't understand your infrastructure, and definitely can' manage long-running upgrades/deployments without breaking something. We're changing that.We built Stakpak because we were tired of AI agents that either too insecure for production or too clueless about real Ops work. As developers, we need something that could actually help with the gritty stuff: incident handling, broken builds, infrastructure as code, without exposing our secrets or requiring as to babysit every command.What makes this different? this is the first AI Agent with mutual TLS (mTLS), dynamic secret redaction (AI works with secrets without seeing them), and real-time progress streaming for those long builds. Plus we automatically index your Terraform, k8s manifests, and IaC (locally) so the agent actually understands your environment.Our big mission is to make infrastructure self-driving. This is just the beginning 🚗.What's your biggest pain point using AI tools in your DevOps workflow? We'd love to hear from you!Try Stakpak now!Star us on GitHub and follow us on LinkedIn and X for updates!
Tough Tongue AI
The CLI interface looks sharp and clean. Great work @georgefahmy and team!
Thanks @aj_123 🙏 we'd love to hear your feedback!
BestPage.ai
Open-source + Rust for securing prod infra? That’s legit smart, tbh. One less thing to stress about at 3am—nice work on this, team!
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai thank you Joey! try it out, we'd love to hear your thoughts
Stakpak.dev
Tough Tongue AI
The CLI interface looks sharp and clean. Great work @georgefahmy and team!
Stakpak.dev
Thanks @aj_123 🙏 we'd love to hear your feedback!
BestPage.ai
Open-source + Rust for securing prod infra? That’s legit smart, tbh. One less thing to stress about at 3am—nice work on this, team!
Stakpak.dev
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai thank you Joey! try it out, we'd love to hear your thoughts