Stable's virtual address and mailbox has made it easy for businesses to get a permanent business address and stay on top of their mail online — whether you’re remote, hybrid, or managing offices spread across the globe. With features like automatic opening & scanning of mail, smart routing to specific teams, SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance, and even API/webhooks to build your own custom integrations, Stable is helping founders and teams reclaim their time and focus on growing their businesses.
A virtual address & mailbox for business
Stable’s virtual address and mailbox lets businesses establish a permanent address and manage their physical mail online. Use your address with the IRS, banks, or on legal documents — keeping your business credible and your personal details secure.
👋 Hi again, Product Hunt! I’m Sarah, co-founder & CEO at Stable, where we help founders and businesses take the pain out of managing their business address and mail.
It’s been a huge year so far for Stable! We’ve crossed 10,000 customers, shipped major new features, and expanded our address network (we are now live in 21 cities across the US and counting!)
📍Today we’re excited to add 10 new cities to the list:
Los Angeles, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Las Vegas, NV
Union City, NJ
Charlotte, NC
Alexandria, VA
Columbus, OH
Detroit, MI
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX (coming 09/05!)
These are just our latest additions… explore our full, nationwide network of premium business addresses here.
If you’re building a company, you know how important it is to have a real business address you can rely on for investors, banks, government filings, and your customers. With Stable, you can choose from any of our business addresses (no matter where you are), have all your mail sent there, and then manage it online from one dashboard.
We’re also thrilled to announce our newest (and most-requested) feature: Workflow Automations. Until now, Stable automated the first step of the mail lifecycle — digitizing and uploading your mail — and Workflow Automations now solve the next step: getting the right piece of mail to the right person automatically.
Using Workflow Automations you can design and refine custom rule sets to automatically route physical mail to stakeholders based on attributes like senders, recipients, internal contents, and more. That means fewer manual handoffs, faster responses, and smoother workflows across your business.
Today, companies from early-stage startups to established businesses like GitLab, Cursor, Linear, Hims, and Glassdoor, trust Stable to automatically digitize their mail, route it to the right team, and connect it to their workflows.
Whether you’re remote, hybrid, or scaling across multiple states, using Stable means your address never changes and your mail is digitized automatically, so you can focus on building.
💰Special deal for Product Hunt:
Get 50% off a Grow or Scale plan for your first 12 months with code producthunt50 or grab a pre-filled referral link here.
Thanks for checking us out and for supporting what we’re building! We’re excited to keep making it easier for you to run and grow your business no matter where you are.
Cheers,
Sarah
Remember, how I and @konrad_sx had talks about founding an entity in the US and tried to resolve this struggle back then in February. Do you consider adding Wyoming as well? I have heard they also have quite good conditions for business.
Agnes AI
Wait, this is genius—keeping my personal address off legal docs would be such a relief! I run a small biz from home, so this solves a real headache. How do you handle mail forwarding?