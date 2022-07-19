Stable's virtual address and mailbox has made it easy for businesses to get a permanent business address and stay on top of their mail online — whether you’re remote, hybrid, or managing offices spread across the globe. With features like automatic opening & scanning of mail, smart routing to specific teams, SOC 2 and HIPAA compliance, and even API/webhooks to build your own custom integrations, Stable is helping founders and teams reclaim their time and focus on growing their businesses.