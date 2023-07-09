30 followers
a visual conversation moving at the speed of culture
Launched on July 9th, 2023
Raycast
Spill was recently highlighted in the App Store:
Built for Black communities around the world, the social network Spill puts a bold, visual spin on online conversation. Each post beautifully blends a few words with a single image, GIF, or video.
New in Spill 2.0:
📅 Introducing My Events: A calendar view of your RSVPs to Tea Parties & Events across SPILL in one place
🍾 Fresh Look: Updated feeds, Compose tools in dark & light mode, Explore Page, Profiles & Notifications
👥 Groups Updates: House Rules, Custom Alerts
🗣️ Improved Quoting: Share Spills into Groups, into your Brew or Quote with Comment
Love the focus on culture, authenticity, and real-time connection — it’s everything today’s platforms are missing. Excited to see where this new kind of social experience goes!
