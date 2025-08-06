Launching today
Keep your code snippets effortlessly in sync with GitHub

SnippSync pulls code straight from your GitHub repo and keeps it updated everywhere you embed it.in Notion, blogs, docs sites, or via public shareable links. Pick your lines → embed once → they stay fresh forever.
Developer Tools
Pouyan Ahmadpour
Hey Product Hunt community! 👋 Pouyan here, the solo founder of SnippSync. I'm so excited to finally share this with you all. As a developer, I've always been frustrated by one thing: finding a great tutorial online, only to copy the code and realize it's for an older version and is now broken. I've also been guilty of this myself—my own project READMEs would fall out of sync with my code, leading to confused users and unnecessary bug reports. It's a simple tool that connects directly to your GitHub repositories. You can select any range of lines from any file and create a "live" snippet. You can then embed this snippet as an iframe, share it as a public link, or even export it as a beautiful PNG for social media. When you git push a change to that file, all your snippets update automatically. No more manual copy-pasting. A few features I'm particularly proud of: 🤖 Automatic Syncing: The core of the product. Set it and forget it. 🎨 Custom Branding: Pro users can add their own logo, colors, and text to make snippets their own. 📝 Annotations: Add notes to specific lines of code to create better tutorials. 🖼️ PNG Export: Create beautiful, shareable images of your code for Twitter and LinkedIn. I'm here all day to answer every single question. I'd love to hear your feedback and see what you think! Cheers, Pouyan
Pouyan Ahmadpour
🚀 Hey Product Hunt! Super excited to finally launch SnippSync here 🎉

To celebrate, I’ve put together some special launch deals just for you:

✨ LAUNCH40 → 40% off the monthly plan

✨ LAUNCH60 → 60% off the yearly plan

🔥 Lifetime Deal → For the first 100 early users, get lifetime access with 80% off (regular price $129)

👉 Grab the Lifetime Deal here

Would love your feedback and thoughts, and if you give SnippSync a try, I’d be thrilled to hear how it helps in your workflow 🙌

