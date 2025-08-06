Launching today
Keep your code snippets effortlessly in sync with GitHub
SnippSync pulls code straight from your GitHub repo and keeps it updated everywhere you embed it.in Notion, blogs, docs sites, or via public shareable links. Pick your lines → embed once → they stay fresh forever.
🚀 Hey Product Hunt! Super excited to finally launch SnippSync here 🎉
To celebrate, I’ve put together some special launch deals just for you:
✨ LAUNCH40 → 40% off the monthly plan
✨ LAUNCH60 → 60% off the yearly plan
🔥 Lifetime Deal → For the first 100 early users, get lifetime access with 80% off (regular price $129)
👉 Grab the Lifetime Deal here
Would love your feedback and thoughts, and if you give SnippSync a try, I’d be thrilled to hear how it helps in your workflow 🙌