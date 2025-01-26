Simular is building the world’s first autonomous computers—systems that can use software like humans do. From browsing websites and filling out spreadsheets to running creative tools and managing workflows, Simular enables a new era of human-computer interaction where software operates itself. Whether you’re a solo founder, a global enterprise, or an AI researcher, Simular gives you access to the future of computing: computers that think, act, and get things done—autonomously.
Today we’re launching Simular Pro - our first production-grade computer use agent that can use computers like a human.
We built Simular Pro because most AI tools stop at text or APIs. In the real world, workflows often live inside GUIs - spreadsheets, EMRs, CRMs, dashboards - and they change all the time.
Simular Pro currently runs on your mac or macOS virtual machine. It can see the screen, move the mouse, click buttons, type text, and adapt when the UI changes.
How we built it:
Most agents rely purely on LLMs - great explorers, but flaky executors.
RPA tools are stable, but rigid.
Simular Pro combines both to solve the Generality vs. Repeatability problem:
• Neural Agent: explores and adapts.
• Symbolic Agent: locks in what works and executes.
Every action becomes editable, deterministic code — fully transparent and repeatable.
Examples that Simular Pro can do:
1️⃣ Price comparisons on Labubus for my daughter’s birthday → 30 legit options ranked by value in a spreadsheet.
2️⃣ Finding YouTube influencers for Simular’s launch → keyword search, pulled subs/views, ranked top 60 in minutes.
3️⃣ Batch drafting cold emails → pulled leads from CRM, grabbed context, drafted tailored intros; I just reviewed & sent.
4️⃣ Social content from an 18-page paper → drafted an X thread, suggested visuals, loaded into NotebookLLM to spin up a podcast.
5️⃣ Hiring an ex-DeepMind PM → ran LinkedIn search, filtered results, pulled names/roles/schools into a spreadsheet.
6️⃣ End-to-end Xcode build → compiled & packaged app, zipped & uploaded to Google Cloud with auto-update logic.
We’ve seen business customers automate everything from insurance claims processing to healthcare admin to data migration - all without custom integrations.
We’d love your feedback, ideas, and wildest use cases. Drop a comment if there’s something you wish an AI could just handle for you.
@agidude Steve Jobs gave you a big thumbs up, aha
Simular Pro is the first agent I've seen that runs on macOS. I already love it after my first try!
Whoa—being able to automate any macOS workflow, even when the UI changes, is wild and interesting